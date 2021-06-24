Fable: Phil Spencer has full faith in Playground Games’ work









After the announcement during the Xbox Games Showcase in July 2020, there has been no concrete news since then on the new title of the Fable series in development at Playground Games, the team behind the award-winning Forza Horizon series.

Fable’s presence at the Xbox E3 2021 conference didn’t materialize in the end. Despite the game, the reboot of the famous series created by the late Lionhead Studios, is away from the spotlight and presumably still very far from its debut on the market, the boss of the Xbox division, Phil Spencer, wanted to reassure the players on the progress of the work by providing a brief update on the new Fable during his speech on the podcast Dropped Frames.

” The only thing I can really say about Fable is this: seeing the pedigree of Playground and how high they themselves set the qualitative bar in the creation of a game, and it seems to me they are proving it with Forza Horizon 5, I believe that people have to put more trust in director Gavin Raeburn “, points out Spencer, who places full faith in Playground Games’ abilities:” The team is showing the same focus in making something fantastic with an IP that we know is very important to many fans of Xbox. We can’t wait to show more, but the team is just phenomenal. “

In addition to the new Fable, Playground Games is working on Forza Horizon 5 to be released in November 2021 on PC, Xbox Series X / S, and Xbox One, which already seems to have all the credentials to further elevate the quality of its series of games. membership. All that remains is to wait for more detailed information on the return of Microsoft’s acclaimed Action / RPG series shortly.