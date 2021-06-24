Elite 5, when does the next season of the Netflix series come out?









The fourth season of Elite has been out for a week on Netflix solving numerous mysteries and strengthening the friendships between the characters. Netflix ordered seasons 4 and 5 in January 2020, the pandemic naturally delayed the work, but fear not, the fifth season will arrive soon.

Fans will be happy to hear that the cast and crew are already hard at work on the show’s fifth season. In a post on the Instagram page, it was revealed that production of the series has already begun. Each season consists of eight episodes and usually takes about a year between releases.

Since the streaming service had previously released the second and third seasons six months apart, even though Netflix hasn’t confirmed a specific time frame, the fifth season could be out in January 2022.

Characters tend to die or disappear in Elite, so cast changes are the order of the day. Also, being set in a high school, pupils graduate and get on with their lives.

However, there are a few characters we expect to see returning, including Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Rebeka (Claudia Salas), Omar (Ayuso), Ari (Carla Díaz), Patrick (Manu Rios), and Mencía (Martina Cariddi).

Netflix also revealed some new additions to the Las Encinas family. The streaming service previously announced on Twitter: “#Elite has been renewed for a fifth season and two new actors have joined the cast: Argentine actress Valentina Zenere and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia.” Zenere will play Sofia while the Brazilian actor joins the cast as Gonzalo.

In the fifth season, we will presumably see Ari engaged with Samu, while Rebe will explore her relationship with Mencía. Also, Patrick may continue to see Omar, while Caye will have to decide what to do with Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg (Pol Granch), a sexual predator protected by his parents even though he apologized for his assault.



Five seasons is a lot, and unusual, for a show on Netflix, and as most of the main cast from the first season are gone or will be leaving soon, next season may very well be the last.

Season 4 also mixed things up significantly, Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) killed Armando (Andrés Velencoso), who had attacked Ari. The young man decided to leave Madrid after getting rid of the man’s body along with Samuel and Rebeka.

Elite tends to follow drastically different storylines from one season to the next, but if Armando’s body were to be found in the lake, Guzmán could likely return. Or perhaps, as in the most classic of settings, there will be another crime at the center of the plot that will have to be solved in parallel with the emergence of new loves and rivalries.