Cobra Kai 4, how long is missing from the release of the Netflix series?

Earlier this year, Cobra Kai fans were delighted with the release of the hit series’ third season and now everyone is looking forward to the fourth season. What twists and turns can we expect as Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) join forces? The future is unpredictable.

The third season was really action-packed and ended with a big cliffhanger, Daniel and Johnny have faced John Kreese (Martin Kove) but have decided to wait until all Valley Championships to resolve their differences: whoever loses will have to leave the valley forever, but we soon realized that Kreese is going to play dirty.

In the fourth season, all the main characters will obviously return Daniel, Johnny, and their students Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser), Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Demetri (Gianni Decenzo), and Falco(Jacob Bertrand), the latter returning to the fold after saving Demetri from breaking his arm during the epic brawl between the boys at the LaRusso house.

The biggest threat to face will be Robby Keene, played by Tanner Buchanan but also Tory (Peyton List). We also expect to see some new faces joining Kreese’s Cobra Kai as he hunts for recruits to upgrade his squad.

Season 4 looks set to focus more on Robby, who has his own problems with both Johnny and Daniel, something Kreese uses to his advantage. But Robby will he completely become a Cobra Kai or will his Miyagi-Do roots bring him back?

All our questions will be answered when the fourth season finally releases on Netflix. Unfortunately, we don’t have a specific date yet, but the streaming service has announced that the series, along with You and The Witcher, will hit our screens in the fourth quarter of 2021, so we still have to wait.

Creator Jon Hurwitz said on Twitter: “I guess the fourth season will be out about a year after the third” so we will have the new episodes by December 2021.

In the interviews, the creators have also suggested that Aisha, played by Nichole Brown, whose absence in Season 3 caused much consternation among fans, could potentially return at some point. “No one has ever left our show”, said co-creator Josh Heald to Entertainment Weekly.

Each season also offers more opportunities for the show’s creators to introduce characters from the original films into the series mythology. In Season 3, we saw the return of Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita), Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), and Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue) as well as some friends of Johnny’s from the first The Karate Kid movie.

In the fourth season of Cobra Kai, we will officially see Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) return and this is already enough to increase the hype of the fans who only have to wait for a first full trailer and an official release date.