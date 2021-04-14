THE THEME OF THE MET GALA 2021 WILL BE “AMERICAN FASHION EXTRAVAGANZA”

The Met Gala 2021 is official, but also the 2022 one and will be linked by the same theme.

Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Anna Wintour, creator of the Costume Institute and director of Vogue, announced two major exhibitions focused on American fashion and revealed plans for two large Met Galas.

The annual fashion celebration, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, then returns with two Met Galas! A doubling and a great bet that the fashion world will be ready to embrace with irrepressible enthusiasm. We already hear the rumble of sewing machines in action.

We will have a“more intimate” Met Gala to be held this year on September 13, depending on any coronavirus restrictions in place. Then the Met Gala will return on May 2, 2022, with the usual glittering glitz. Both events will inaugurate the opening of an exhibition divided into two parts, the theme of which will be American fashion.

The first part of the exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion“, will open its doors on September 18. The second part, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion“, will open on May 5, 2022. The exhibition will close in September 2022.

The first part will present “a modern vocabulary of American fashion based on the expressive qualities of clothing, as well as deeper associations with issues of equity, diversity, and inclusion.” The second part “will further investigate the evolving language of American fashion through a series of collaborations with American filmmakers who will visualize the unfinished stories inherent in the Met’s period rooms. ”

“Fashion is both an omen of cultural change and a record of the forces, beliefs, and events that shape our lives,” Max Hollein, director of the Met, said in a statement. “This two-part exhibition will consider how fashion reflects the evolving notions of identity in America and explore a multitude of perspectives through presentations that talk about some of the complexities of history with powerful immediacy.”

“We knowingly wanted this to be a celebration of the American fashion community, which suffered so much during the pandemic,” Andrew Bolton told the New York Times, who added that he also wants the exhibition to stimulate a broader revaluation of American fashion.

She believes, she told the publication, that she was often unfairly rejected because of her historic associations with ” sportswear and its values of utility, functionality, and pragmatism“, while European fashion was considered full of“and pressure and emotion”.

In fact, he explained, “I think American fashion is experiencing a resurgence, with young American designers at the forefront of discussions about diversity, inclusion, sustainability, and conscious creativity. I find it incredibly exciting.”

Bolton doesn’t just want to try to change the stereotype of American fashion, he wants to expand our understanding of what it means by telling stories of designers who have often been overlooked and forgotten.

To this end, the first exhibition, entitled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, will focus more on contemporary designers than any previous Costume Institute exhibition, thus giving the institution’s stamp of approval to a new generation of names.

Which stars will parade at the two Met Galas and especially what they will wear, for now, we can only imagine. It is certain that the two editions will certainly be political.