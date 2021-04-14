TAYLOR SWIFT’S NEW STRAWBERRY-BLONDE BALAYAGE IS ASAP HAIR COLOR TO COPY

“Folklore” and “Evermore“, the two albums with which Taylor Swift managed to bless even 2020, were written entirely during quarantine. Both records have a strong indie-folk influence and presented them to fans with a whole new and essential look. The 30-year-old got rid of all the glam of the pop star: her natural and, indeed, free bushings are one of the symbols of the new Taylor.

And now, after the re-release of her second album fearless (Taylor’s Version), Taylor has changed again and we are absolutely obsessed with her new look.

Taylor remains true to her new era, but it seems she’s wanted to explore warmer shades: her hair is now lit up by a strawberry blonde balayage, woven into her iconic wavy shag cut and her beloved thick, blunt fringe.

The singer-songwriter debuted the look in an interview with People TV, where she recounted the meticulous way she examined the songs from her album “Fearless” to decide which elements to record, improve and edit:

“We simply took all the knowledge we gained over decades of playing this music and applied it to it,” he told People TV. “But yes, I went line by line and listened to every single voice and thought, you know, what are my inflections here. If I can improve it, I did. But I really wanted him to be very true to what I initially thought about and what I originally wrote. But better. Of course.”

Taylor has just released a re-release of “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and is said to be telling his break-up with Joe Jonas – they had been dating for a few months in 2008.

However, we would like to take this moment to thank Taylor for her continued contributions to our hair-inspired playlists and mood boards. At this point, it’s basically a public service.