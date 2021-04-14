KANYE WEST HAS COMPILED HIS SHARE OF DIVORCE DOCUMENTS FROM KIM KARDASHIAN

Kanye West filed in court for his share of divorce documents from Kim Kardashian, after the 40-year-old first submitted the papers asking for separation last February citing “irreconcilable differences“.

According to E! News that gained access to the file, the rapper entered the same requests as the ex, starting with the joint custody of their four children North, 7 years old, Saint,5 years old, Chicago, 3 years old, and Psalm 23 months.

She also agrees with Kim that neither should pay or vice versa receive the maintenance allowance – they don’t need it given their assets, with her having just been declared a billionaire, for example – and that everyone will think about covering their own legal costs.

In short, it looks like a friendly divorce and, as far as the division of their assets and property is concerned, they will rely on the premarital agreement.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West fell in love in 2012 and married in 2014 in Florence, Italy.

Rumors of separation have been swirling since last January when sources revealed they hadn’t been together for months. Meanwhile, the 43-year-old rapper has moved into another home. In February, the 40-year-old filled out and handed over the papers to officially apply for divorce.

They never talked about divorce firsthand, but Kim’s mother Kris Jenner did: “I think it’s always going to be tough anytime… you know, there are a lot of kids – he said in an interview on the Kyle & Jackie O Show – The good thing about our family is that we’re always there for each other, we support each other and love each other so much. So all I want for these two guys [Kim and Kanye] is that they’re happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal.”

“Kim wants to deal with this with her family and her times. When he feels it, I’m sure he’ll say what he needs to say.”