BRAD PITT, ZENDAYA AND MANY MORE: 2021 OSCARS STAR PRESENTERS ANNOUNCED

The 2021 Oscars have announced the first group of presenters to deliver the most important film awards on April 25th.

The trailer released on the Academy’s official channel asks: “What if: Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger and Zendaya join? They did it for the 93rd Academy Awards! ”

Producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh said in a statement reported by Just Jared that they chose the first group of presenters ” in line with our award-show-as-film approach, we have put together a cast of truly stellar stars. ”

“There is so much high voltage here, that sunglasses may be needed,” they added in the statement.

It is expected that more members of the “cast” will soon be revealed. We can’t wait to find out all of them.

The 2021 Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, for the first time with a double location: at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and at Union Station in Los Angeles.

Only candidates and presenters will be able to participate due to COVID-19 security protocols. Will there be a red carpet? Let’s hope so.

One thing, however, is certain at the 2021 Oscars there will be something to cheer for Italy!

Matteo Garrone and his Pinocchio were nominated in two categories: best costumes and better make-up and makeup. Laura Pausini is also in the running with ” IoSì” in the category of the best original song for the film La vita davanti by Edoardo Ponti, after the Golden Globes, she will also win the Oscar?