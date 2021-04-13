TRAVIS BARKER TATTOOED KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN’S NAME AS LOVE TAKES OFF

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are some of the most talked-about new famous couples of the moment because they are totally unexpected. The Blink 182 drummer and reality star confirmed they were together last February and now he has made the relationship indelible.

The 41-year-old has a body totally covered in tattoos but has found a place for new romantic ink. Travis tattooed “Kourtney” on his skin and posted the new tattoo on Instagram – you can see it here.

Indelibly writing the name of your loved one is a declaration of eternal love, a bond so deep that you are convinced it will last forever. To do this you have to be sure of the incurable romantics, but also of the irremediable optimists.

What can I say? The love between the two took off like a rocket.

Travis Barker is 45 and is a dad from Alabama, 15 years old, and Landon,17, had with ex Shanna Moakler and adopted stepdaughter Atiana,21. Kourtney Kardashian, 41, is Mason’smom – 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign– 6 with ex Scott Disick.