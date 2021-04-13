TAYLOR SWIFT: THE FAMILY IMAGES UNREHEATHED IN THE LYRIC VIDEO OF “THE BEST DAY” WILL MAKE YOU MOVE

Take your handkerchiefs and get ready for 4 minutes and 8 seconds of pure emotion: the one that will give you the lyric video of “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)”.

Taylor Swift re-released the song by releasing “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”, the remastered version of her second studio album. You already know that it is a tribute song for his mother Andrea and already the original video released in 2009 was composed of family images.

But in the new lyric video, the sentimental aspect is even stronger thanks to new clips of mother and daughter and their wonderful relationship. In addition to the previous one, we see the artist in more recent times, and a kind of time bridge is created from the first edition of “Fearless” to today.

Not only that, Tay Tay dug into the past and retrieved family footage that exactly matches the lyrics such as “the video I found from back when I was three / You set up a paint set in the kitchen and you’re talking to me“). His dad Scott and brother Austin also appear in the video.

Crush play for the new lyric video for “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)”: