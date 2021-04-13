Sarah Ferguson would not attend Prince Philip’s funeral for this reason

In addition to the small number of people because of the Covid-19, Philip “wanted nothing” with Sarah Ferguson.

Prince Philip’s funeral has been considerably reduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to UK government Covid-19 guidelines, only 30 attendees can be present at a funeral.

While it is unclear who these 30 members will be, a source close to the royal family said Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will not be present.

This is because the Duke of Edinburgh “wanted nothing to do with her.”

The source told MailOnline: “It’s not decided for sure. But I’d be surprised if he wasn’t there because the numbers will be limited.”

“Philip did not hate Fergie, but he wanted nothing to do with her. I couldn’t understand why she and Andrew kept living together.”