Salma Hayek owl likes good wine

The Mexican actress has a pet owl named Kering and sleeps with her when her husband is not here.

Hollywood star Salma Hayek sleeps with her pet owl every time her husband Francois-Henri Pinault is absent.

The actress adopted the white-faced owl called Kering two years ago, reportedly aceshowbiz.com.

She said, “I gave it to my husband as Valentine’s gift and called her Kering because that’s the name of her company and her owl symbol. And he said, ‘Well, thank you, but I know this is a gift to you.'”

“When my husband is not in town, the bug sleeps in the room with me. We have certain routines before we go to sleep. I watch TV with my iPad and she likes to stand on iPad.”

Hayek also shared that Kering is more “curious” than most owls, and has an unusual but “good” sense of taste.

“Although owls don’t drink liquids because they take everything away from their prey, she likes good wine. It can often be found in my head or shoulder, in my arms. Sometimes, when she’s very close to me, I can feel her rub against me, which is very nice,” Salma said.

She added: “And I feel so blessed. Just being in the same room (with her), there’s that energy and it’s fascinating.”