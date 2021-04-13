Prince Harry will not wear military uniform at Prince Philip’s funeral

Meghan Markle’s husband was stripped of his military title as Captain-General of the Royal Marines.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is not expected to wear military uniform at the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

Harry was stripped of his military title as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, a role he assumed from his grandfather, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex withdrew from their royal duties in January 2020.

According to the royal experts, Harry will no longer wear his uniform at official events, including his grandfather’s funeral on Saturday, and will instead see him in a suit.

Prince Andrew will also not wear uniform as he retired from public office in 2019, following his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

On the other hand, Prince William and Prince Charles will reportedly wear their military suit out of respect for Prince Philip.

Harry will attend the queen’s husband’s funeral alone, as Meghan was advised not to fly because of her pregnancy.