PRINCE HARRY RECALLED PRINCE PHILIP WITH HIS NEPHEW’S EYES: “BARBECUE MASTER, PRANK LEGEND”

Prince Harry honored his grandfather Prince Philip with a touching memory posted on the Archewell foundation website, which he launched with his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 9 April at the age of 99 and, after the first diplomatic declaration arrived soon after, the Duke of Sussex has now published another more intimate one, written with his nephew’s eyes.

“My grandfather was a man of service, honor, and great sense of humor. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp spirit, and could capture the attention of every room thanks to his charm. Also because you never knew what he was going to say next” the 36-year-old started.

“He will be remembered as the longest-serving consort of the monarchy, a decorated military man, a Prince, and a Duke. But for me, like many of you who lost a loved one or grandfather during the pain of this last year, he was my grandfather: barbecue master, joke legend, and cheeky to the end.”

“It was the rock for her Majesty the Queen with incomparable devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage and, although I could go on, I know that now he would say to all of us, with a beer in hand, ‘Oh continue with this. So, Grandma, thank you for your service, your dedication to grandma, and for always being yourself. We will miss you very much but you will always be remembered by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future niece) will always have a special place for you in our hearts.”

Yesterday Prince Harry left California, where he lives now, and arrived in London. He will attend Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday 17 April in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

As the Duke of Sussex himself mentioned in her statement, Meghan Markle is currently pregnant with their second child and a Buckingham palace spokesperson let it be known that the doctors did not give her the approval to travel, so she stayed in the United States with her eldest son Archie.