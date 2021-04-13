PRINCE HARRY IS BACK IN LONDON AFTER THE DEATH OF HIS GRANDFATHER PRINCE PHILIP

Prince Harry has returned to the UK following the death of his grandfather Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 9 April at the age of 99.

The Duke of Sussex arranged the trip from the US as soon as possible after the sad news and was spotted at London Heathrow Airport on Sunday night.

Meghan Markle, on the other hand, stayed in their Californian home in Montecito with her eldest son Archie.

A crown spokesman explained why we won’t see her in London: she is currently pregnant with their second child and the doctor advised her not to travel.

Prince Philip’s funeral will be held on Saturday 17 April in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Both at the request of the Duke of Edinburgh who wanted an intimate funeral and because of restrictions to contain the coronavirus, only 30 people will be able to attend the ceremony in person – including Prince Harry.