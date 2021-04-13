OLIVIA RODRIGO JOKED THAT SHE GOT A WRONG PARKING TICKET

Olivia Rodrigo let fans know that having a driver’s license also has unpleasant sides… how to take a fine!

The singer made herself known to the general public thanks to the hit “drivers license“, a title that translated means driving license, and that in the lyrics of the song becomes a pretext to talk about a finished relationship. Olivia was really inspired by when she took her driver’s license to write “driver’s license”.

Now the 18-year-old has joked that she has reached another stage: she has taken what appears to be her very first fine!

In fact, she shared a photo in her Instagram Stories in which she holds the ticket notifying her of the contravention for a wrong parking lot in Los Angeles and added a nice joke:

“ Damn it, this driving thing isn’t all roses and flowers,” he wrote.