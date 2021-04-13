KRISTEN STEWART: GIRLFRIEND DYLAN MEYER PAID TRIBUTE TO HER ON HER BIRTHDAY

Kristen Stewart doesn’t have Instagram but there’s Dylan Meyer’s to keep us up to date on their relationship!

The Twilight actress turned 31 on April 9 and her fiancée paid a sweet tribute to her on social media.

She posted a black-and-white photo of the birthday girl and their dog in front of the sea on her Instagram account and wrote in the caption: ” Life is definitely sweeter with this tender little family. Happy birthday. You always surprise me.”

A detail in this image started the rumors about a possible wedding: it is the ring that Kristen Stewart wears on the left ring finger, just the one where you usually wear the faith.

They’re not entirely air-blown gossip, as the star revealed in late 2019 that she ” can’t wait ” to ask for her fiancée’shand, in an interview with Howard Stern.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer, who is an author and writer, have been dating since summer 2019 after the actress ended her tug-of-war relationship with Stella Maxwell.