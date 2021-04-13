DEMI LOVATO CONFIRMED THE ARRIVAL OF THE MUSIC VIDEO FOR “MET HIM LAST NIGHT” FEAT. ARIANA GRANDE

Among the many questions that fans asked Demi Lovato during a recent Instagram Live could not miss one on “Met Him Last Night”, the song made together with Ariana Grande present on the album “Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over”.

The singer confirmed that an official video of the song is also scheduled with these words: ” Yes, it’s coming, although I still don’t know when and I don’t know any more information about it, it’s coming! I know Ari is excited about it, Scooter told me (Braun, the manager of both n.d.r. artists), we are both very excited.

In early April, during a stream on TikTok, Demi recounted a few more details about the collaboration, explaining that Ariana Grande wrote the song and passed it on to her because she thought she was describing her story well. But Demi Lovato wanted it to be a featuring:

“I thought it was incredible and that she should be in the song, why don’t we sing it together? – she recalled – She is super humble and said to me: ‘This is for you, I want you to do your things, I can do harmonies and stay in the background’. But I told her it was phenomenal and that we had to do it together.”

She added that they recorded remotely due to restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic and that she was left wanting to go to the recording studio with Ariana:” I wish I was in the studio together tosing it, it would have been great. But maybe we’ll have to do another collaboration, so that happens.”