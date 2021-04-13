BELLA HADID ALSO LOVES TAYLOR SWIFT’S “YOU BELONG WITH ME (TAYLOR’S VERSION)” AND THIS INSTAGRAM STORY PROVES IT

On Friday, April 9, Taylor Swift released “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”, the highly anticipated remastered version of her second studio album. An exit that broke through the hearts of fans, famous and not. Among them is Also Bella Hadid, supermodel sister of one of Tay Tay’s BFF (Gigi), who via Instagram story wrote some wonderful compliments addressed to the singer-songwriter.

Bella shared “You Belong To Me (Taylor’s Version)” commenting: “Oh my God, this is so nostalgic and amazing. Extraordinary work Taylor, it’s so powerful!”

Among the stars who enjoyed the album “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” is Also Sophie Turner, who wanted to let everyone know that she loves “Mr. Perfectly Fine”, although it is thought to be dedicated to her husband Joe Jonas, who had dated Taylor Swift back in 2008.

The actress called it a hit via Instagram story.

Shortly thereafter came the reaction of Tay Tay, who redivided Sophie turner’s story and added a tribute to the character played by the actress in Game of Thrones, namely Sansa Stark.

“Forever I will kneel for the Queen of the North,” wrote the artist.