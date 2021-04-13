ADDISON RAE REVEALED WHICH SINGER AND TV SERIES WERE AMONG HER FIRST OBSESSIONS

Addison Rae debuted as a singer with her first single “Obsessed“, released last March.

Starting from the title of the song that translated means “Obsessed”, the 20-year-old has now recalled in an interview on SiriusXM radio what her first obsessions were and we bet you have at least one in common with her!

“I definitely had an obsession with Justin Bieber. Justin Bieber and then The Cheetah Girls and Hannah Montana – he recounted – These were my top three. My mom took me to all their concerts when I was little. So yes, I was obsessed with it.”

Just as she sings in her first song, she is now “obsessed” with herself and wants to give priority to everything, even love: ” Now it’s time to focus on me, I’m trying to get control of this and I realized that the opportunities are there for a while, then they leave. When you’re in a romantic relationship, I give it all for it.”

“I think I’ve been looking for love all my life, I’m an incurable romantic. But I know maybe it’s time for me to be an incurable romantic towards myself, that’s what I’m trying to do and it’s an interesting thing.”