The Queen Describes the Death of the Duke of Edinburgh as a “great void in her life”

Prince Edward says that “as much as you try to prepare for something like this, it’s still a terrible shock.”

The queen described the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, as a “great void in her life,” Prince Andrew said.

Paying tribute to his father, Prince Philip, the Duke of York said his death means “that we have almost lost the nation’s grandfather.”

“He was an extraordinary man,” he said, calling his death a “great loss.”

Prince Andrew said to the queen “sorry, I think, probably more than everyone else,” and called her “incredibly stoic.”

“She described her feeling as having left a great void in her life.”

“But we, the family, those closest to us, are gathered to make sure we’re there to support her, and I know there’s a lot of support not only for her but for everyone as we go through this.”

And in a moving statement, Princess Anne, said, “You know it’s going to happen, but you’re never really ready.”

“My father has been my teacher, my supporter, and my critic, but above all, it is his example of a well-lived and free-service life since I wanted to emulate more.”

She said “we’ll miss him,” but added that she “leaves a legacy that can inspire us all.”

Members of the Royal Family have been attending a service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

It is understood that the Queen attended a private service at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

Speaking of the wave of affection for him since his death, Prince Edward said his father “always thought of others before himself” and described the tributes to him as “fantastic.”

The Earl of Wessex told reporters: “It’s been a little shocking. As much as you try to prepare for something like this, it’s still a terrible shock.”

“And we’re still trying to accept that. And it’s very, very sad.”

He added: “It just shows: it could have been our father, grandfather, father-in-law, but it meant a lot to many other people.”

Meanwhile, Andrew said, “It’s a terrible loss. My father told me on the phone a few months ago that we’re all in the same boat, and we all have to remember that.”

“But every now and then we, the family, are asked to rise up and show compassion and leadership.”

“And, unfortunately, with my father’s death, I have realized not only our loss but the loss that everyone else has felt for so many people who have lost their loved ones during the pandemic.”

Andrew, in a white shirt and black tie, added: “And then we’re all on the same boat, slightly different circumstances because he didn’t die of COVID, but we all feel a great sense of loss.”

The Duke of York said that the messages he has been receiving have been “absolutely outstanding and I just want to say how grateful I am, we are, for these tributes.”

“I loved him like a father. I was so calm if you had a problem. He was thinking about it and that was the best thing I always think about.”

“He was always someone I could go to and always listened to.”

Speaking Saturday, Prince Charles said his father was a “much-loved and appreciated figure.”

The heir to the throne added that his “dear dad” had “rendered the most extraordinary and devoted service to the queen, my family, and the country.”

The Duke of Edinburgh’s televised funeral will take place on Saturday the 17th.

Procedures have been reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means that members of the public will not be allowed to attend.

A minute’s national silence will be kept in Britain at 3 p.m. before the funeral.