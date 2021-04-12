Prince Harry landed in London and is quarantined

Harry returned to the UK without his pregnant wife Meghan Markle to attend the funeral of his grandfather Philip of Edinburgh.

Prince Harry returned to the UK without his pregnant wife Meghan Markle to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, in Windsor.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly landed at London’s Heathrow Airport from Los Angeles and would complete a quarantine period to meet the requirement, before attending the service of the Duke of Edinburgh.

He was seen leaving his Montecito mansion Saturday night in a black Cadillac Escalade to board an early morning flight from Los Angeles.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly wanted to accompany Harry to Philip’s funeral, but her doctor discouraged her.

Queen Elizabeth’s husband Philip died peacefully in his sleep at Windsor Castle on Friday, two months before his 100th birthday.

Prince Harry, who arrived on his first visit to the UK since he resigned his royal duties last year, will reportedly be quarantined at Nottingham Cottage, because his official home, Frogmore Cottage, under the Megxit agreement, was handed over to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.