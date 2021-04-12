The actress was afraid to tell Tom Cruise that she was afraid to fly, as she did not know her character would get on a plane.

Jennifer Connelly was afraid of airplanes before filming ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. The 50-year-old actress admitted that she was afraid to tell her co-star Tom Cruise about her fear of flying and only enrolled in the film at first because her character was not supposed to have flight scenes.

Jennifer, who plays the female protagonist of the sequel, a single mother who runs a local bar near the Navy base, told the host of Graham Norton’s talk show: “Actually, I was afraid to tell Tom at the time that she had recently convinced me that I had a paralyzing fear of flying. When I signed up for the movie, my character shouldn’t fly.

“Suddenly I found myself rolling on a runway on a little plane with Tom and he said, ‘Have you been on a plane like this before? Have you ever done any aerobatic flights before?'”

“I started to get very nervous when he said, ‘It’s going to be very elegant,’ and that’s how I found out I’d be on the P51 with Tom piloting it.”

Meanwhile, Tom, 58, is famous for doing his own cinematic stunts, but admitted that this has caused him “many broken bones.”

He said, “I’m a very physical actor and I love doing it. I study and train and take a long time to understand everything. I’ve broken a lot of bones!”

“The first time of any trick is stressful, but it’s also exhilarating. I’ve been told several times during the filming of a trick, to stop smiling.”