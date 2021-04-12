Janet Jackson to sell a collection of personal items at celebrity auction

Among the items to be auctioned is Jackson’s wedding dress for his secret marriage to dancer René Elizondo Jr in 1991.

Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson’s sister, decided to sell a collection of personal items at a celebrity auction next month.

The three-day auction, which will take place on May 14, 15, and 16 and will also mark Jackson’s 55th birthday.

More than 1000 items reportedly passed by auction, including Jackson’s wedding dress for his secret marriage to dancer René Elizondo Jr in 1991.

His other famous items include his “Rhythm Nation” military jacket, possibly one of his most memorable outfits, and his famous silver hoop earring with a key to hang.

One of the biggest attractions of the auction will probably be her futuristic outfits from the video ‘Scream’, which saw her as a duet with her brother Michael Jackson.

Jackson clan fans are about to have a chance to own a piece of history as Janet Jackson, who has been elusive for many years, will open up her treasure to the world.