Prince Harry will attend his grandfather Philip’s funeral, without Meghan

Harry is expected to be with the rest of his family at the funerals of the Duke of Edinburgh without Meghan, who is “very pregnant.”

Prince Harry will return to Britain for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, but is expected to fly alone as his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will not go with him because she is very pregnant.

The 36-year-old British royalty member, who lives in California with his wife, Meghan, and son Archie, has reportedly been in contact with his father, Prince Charles, along with his cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, while making plans to fly home.

Speaking of Harry, who is “united by pain” with his family, a source told the British newspaper Daily Mirror: “He said he wants to be with everyone and that he was already making arrangements to get home.”

Meghan is not expected to make the trip to Britain for the funeral, as she is very pregnant with her second child.

The couple paid tribute to Philip, 99, in a brief message posted on their website Archewell, where they wrote: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh. 1921-2021.

“Thank you for your service … We will miss him very much.”

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan recently said they called the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, as soon as they learned that Philip had been admitted to the hospital earlier this year, with an infection and heart condition.

Meghan, 39, said in his revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey: “This morning I woke up before Harry and saw that there was a note from someone on our team in the UK saying that the Duke of Edinburgh had gone to the hospital. I just picked up the phone and called the Queen. I just called, that’s what we do.”