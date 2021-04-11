Prince Charles reacts to the death of his father, Prince Philip

Charles has paid tribute to his ‘dear dad’, who died Friday at the age of 99.

On Wednesday, Prince Charles paid tribute to his “dear dad,” Prince Philip, who died on Friday.

The Prince of Wales said: “My dear dad was a very special person that I think above all would have been surprised by the reaction and the moving things that have been said about him.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s son and Prince Philip added: “And from that point of view, my family and I are deeply grateful for all that. It will support us in this particular and particularly sad loss.”

Charles, the first in line with the British throne, said: “In particular, I wanted to say that my father, I suppose for the past 70 years, has rendered the most extraordinary and devoted service to the Queen, my family and the country, as well as to the entire Commonwealth.”

“As you can imagine, my family and I greatly miss my father. He was a much-loved and appreciated figure and, apart from anything else, I imagine, he would be so deeply moved by the number of other people here and in other parts of the world and the Commonwealth, who I also believe share our loss and our pain.”