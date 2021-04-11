Jameela Jamil asks Khloe Kardashian to be transparent with her fans

The actress asks Khloe to throw diet culture away, stop editing photos, admit the help she received.

Jameela Jamil has come out to respond to Khloe Kardashian, regarding Khloe Kardashian’s Twitter statement about body image and self-love.

In the first tweet, Jameela made it clear: “I’m so sorry about what we all saw that happened to you over the past decade. It’s so unacceptable. Now would be a good time to throw diet culture away, stop editing photos, admit the help you received and be transparent with your fans.”

“She was intimidated to this state of mind. But now is also a good time to admit surgeries, lose weight photographs and videos, and stop being part of the culture that makes girls like her hate themselves. No more dietary products. No more ‘body of shame’.”

Even when a fan pointed out the ‘contradictory’ nature of her tweet, Jameela clarified her position before concluding: “‘Now I ask that your answer be to hug them rather than change them and lie about it, harming millions of women around the world. They are two different SEVEROS problems that are fed back.”