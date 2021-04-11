Demi Lovato suffered anxiety attack when she saw Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil

The singer said she had an anxiety attack when she first saw her documentary series.

American singer Demi Lovato said she had an anxiety attack when she first saw her documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

“It was a challenge. I had, like, a physical reaction the first time I saw him, like an anxiety attack,” the 28-year-old singer told Jimmy Fallon while appearing virtually on The Tonight Show on Friday.

“But it’s been good and part of telling my story is appropriating and recognizing my truth.”

“No matter what people say when they see it, it doesn’t matter… I’m standing in such truth that nothing anyone can say can shake me,” Lovato added.

Demi Lovato’s four-part documentary series premiered last month at the SXSW Film Festival.

In early 2012, Anyone’s singer released Stay Strong, narrating her recovery from purges and self-harm. The next was 2017 Simply Complicated, a YouTube biographical film, in which Demi Lovato revealed that she had still been consuming cocaine while filming Stay Strong.

Watch Demi Lovato’s interview in the original language below: