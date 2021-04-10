Tom Cruise films “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Mission Impossible 7” are postponed

Film studios fear that if they premiere in the summer they may have less fundraising for the pandemic.

Paramount Pictures postponed the premiere of two of Tom Cruise’s most important projects: “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Mission Impossible 7”, so they will no longer be performed this summer.

Paramount Pictures intended to release the sequel to “Top Gun” for the next 2 July, however, they now changed their minds and postponed the film’s debut until November 19, which was the official date of the seventh installment of “Mission Impossible”.

For its part, “Mission Impossible 7” also underwent changes in its release date, as it will eventually arrive until May 2022.