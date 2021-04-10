TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET AND LILY-ROSE DEPP ARE RUMOURED TO HAVE COME CLOSER

Two different sightings have hypothesized a return of flame between Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp!

The first one dates back to early April and comes from a fan on Twitter, who said she saw them walking hand-in-hand in New York and posted a photo in which they look just like they’re walking down the street.

The second is on Wednesday, April 7, when the 25-year-old actor was photographed by paparazzi in the Big Apple. There was a car waiting for him and, according to photographers, his ex-girlfriend and a 21-year-old colleague were sitting inside the car.

“It was her, we saw her take an Uber and go under her house, pick it up, and head to Brooklyn,” one of the paparazzi told Codelist.

The romance between Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp had lasted just over a year– they were together from fall 2018 to early 2020.

By June 2020, the actor had been pinched kissing colleague Eiza Gonzales on vacation in Mexico but that flirtation never turned into something more serious.

All we have to do is get comfortable and wait to know if these clues will become evidence of a return of flame!