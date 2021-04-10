TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ALBUM “FEARLESS (TAYLOR’S VERSION)” IS OUT NOW

Today is the day! Today, Friday, April 9, Taylor Swift finally released “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”, the remastered version of her second studio album.

A project highly anticipated by fans, completely re-recorded, with the addition of bonus tracks released in 2008, the song “Today Was A Fairytale”, part of the film “Appointment with Love”, and 6 unreleased songs.

To listen to it you just have to turn up the volume and click play below!

The decision to re-record his old albums Tay Tay took it after scooter Braun bought the Big Machine Label Group label for $300 million in 2019, thus becoming the “owner” of all records released before “Lover”.

The singer-songwriter told fans she plans to release “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” last February, with a lengthy letter to fans posted on Instagram that she finds translated into Italian below.

“When I think back to the album ‘Fearless’ and everything it has become, a completely involuntary smile looks on my face. That was the time of music when we created our own code language, exchanged endless hugs and handshakes, so many incorruptible bonds were created. So before I say anything else, let me add that it was a great honor to have been a teenager with you. And for those I’ve known more recently than in 2008, I’m ecstatic to be able to share a little bit of this emotion with you in the near future. Now that I can appreciate what has been done in its extravagant, effervescent, chaotic entirety.

‘Fearless’ was an album full of magic and curiosity, the bliss and devastation of youth. It was the diary of the adventures and explorations of a teenage girl who was learning small lessons through every new crack that was formed in that fairy tale that was about to end and that had been shown to her in the movies. I’m excited to tell you that my new version of ‘Fearless’ is over and will soon be yours. It’s called ‘Fearless (Taylor’s version)’ and consists of 26 songs.

I’ve talked at length about why I’m producing my first six albums again, but the way I chose to do it I hope it can enlighten you on what I went through. Artists should own their own works for many reasons, but the most frighteningly obvious is that the artist is the only one who really knows his work. For example, only I know what songs could have formed the album ‘Fearless’, but they didn’t. Songs that I love with all my heart, but that have been kept aside for different reasons (do not want too many finished love songs, do not want too many slow songs, not be able to insert too many songs on a physical CD).

These reasons now seem to be invalid. I decided that I want you to have the full story, to see the whole, vivid, scene and lead you entirely into the imaginary landscape that was my ‘Fearless’. That’s why I decided to include 6 songs never released before in my version of the album. Written between my 16 and 18 years old, these are the songs I was so sorry to put aside.

The process was much more satisfying and emotional than I could have imagined and made me even more determined to re-record all my music.”