Prince Philip’s funeral date is mistakenly revealed

The UK government website accidentally leaked the date of Prince Philip’s funeral and proceeded to remove it when the error was detected.

Following news of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death, the gov.UK website wrote: “On 9 April 2021, Buckingham Palace announced the death of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.

From this date began a period of national mourning that will last for eight days until the morning of the funeral.”

“During this time the Government will issue guidance for citizens, organizations, and companies for the observance of the mourning period.”

This information included the date of the funeral, April 17, however, the information has since been deleted.

Now it simply says: “On 9 April 2021, Buckingham Palace announced the death of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.”

According to the Express newspaper, information about funeral arrangements will only be disclosed by Buckingham Palace.

The process is expected to accelerate due to the Covid-19 pandemic.