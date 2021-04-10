PRINCE PHILIP HAS DIED AT 99: QUEEN ELIZABETH II’S SAD ANNOUNCEMENT

Prince Philip has passed away at the age of 99.

Queen Elizabeth II said in a Buckingham palace statement: ” It is with deep regret that Her Majesty theQueen announces the death of her beloved husband, Her Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

“Sua height died peacefully this morning in Windsor Castle – it still reads – The Royal Family joins people all over the world in mourning its loss.”

Prince Philip had recently been discharged after a few weeks in hospital in London due to an infection, which had caused heart problems.

For 73 years he was a husband and inevitable presence alongside Queen Elizabeth II: they had celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary last November. Together they had four children: Carlo, Anna, Andrea, and Edoardo.

Born as Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark in Corfu in 1947, he would have turned 100 in June.