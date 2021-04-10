Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heartbroken by Philip’s death

Although the couple has not made an official statement about what happened, it has been a heavy blow mostly to Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly heartbroken to learn of Prince Philip’s sudden death.

Julie Montagu and Viscount Hinchingbrooke, Countess of Sandwich, made this statement.

During her interview in tribute to Prince Philip on Sky News, Ms. Montagu told the media that she believes Meghan and Harry should already be completely heartbroken by the prince consort’s sudden disappearance.

He was quoted as saying, “I’m equally sure Harry and Meghan are also heartbroken with this news. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet published an official statement on the passing of Prince Philip.”

Only official royal posts have been forwarded on the official Twitter of the Dukes of Sussex.

Rest in peace your Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. ❤ pic.twitter.com/EDHnKmwBu0 — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@PHarry_Meghan) April 9, 2021