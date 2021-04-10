Netflix reveals first show produced by the Dukes of Sussex on the platform

Following the millionaire deal Meghan and Harry reached, Netflix will release a series of Invictus Games documentaries.

Netflix revealed the first details about the Dukes of Sussex’s first show thanks to its millionaire agreement with the platform: a series of documentaries about the Invictus Games, which will be produced by Netflix in partnership with the couple’s new producer, Archewell Productions.

The programs are collaborated with director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara, telling the story of how Prince Harry created the global adaptive sports competition and telling inspiring stories of contestants who will participate in the 2020 Invictus The Hague Games, which have been postponed until 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All athletes of the event are military personnel who have suffered injuries or illnesses that have changed their lives for the time they have served in their respective countries in the armed forces.

Harry will be the producer of ‘Heart of Invictus’ and will also appear in the documentary with his testimonies.

In a statement, he explained: “Since the first Invictus Games in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute exceptionally to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolution. This series will open communities to communities around the world with a window into exciting stories and creators of these competitors on their way to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited about the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continually inspiring global healing, human potential, and ongoing service,” he said.

Dominic Reid, CEO of the Invictus Games Foundation, added: “We are excited about the opportunity to highlight Netflix’s global focus on the men and women we work with to ensure that even more people can draw inspiration from their determination and firmness at work for their recovery. This partnership will also contribute significant funds to the charity. We are very grateful to our Founding Patron for their continued efforts to support the military community and to make this partnership take place.”