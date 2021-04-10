JENNIFER LOPEZ TOLD HOW THE NICKNAME J.LO WAS BORN MORE THAN 20 YEARS AGO

The nickname J.Lo is now so within popular culture that it’s pretty much a synonym for Jennifer Lopez– if you use it, everyone knows you’re talking about her. But how did this nickname become born?

The same superstar told it: it was rapper Heavy D who invented it.

“ The name J.Lo comes from Heavy D He used to come to the studio while recording my first album [“On the 6”, released in 1999] and he called me Jenny-Lo, Jennifer-Lo or J.Lo, “the 51-year-old told InStyle.

Heavy D, born Dwight Errington Myers, was a rapper, actor, and producer, active and well known especially in the 90s and early 2000s with the group Heavy D & the Boyz. He disappeared in 2011.

If the rapper had been the one who created the abbreviative J.Lo, the singer had the right idea to make it common use: ” When I was recording my second record [released in 2001], I decided to call it J.Lo and I think that’s how the nickname really stayed.”

J.Lo’s story continues with the loss of the point in between: now Jennifer Lopez uses JLo more often without the point. You see him written like this for example on his Instagram account and he called JLo his recently launched beauty line.