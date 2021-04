J. Balvin and Khalid joined forces! The King of Latin Music and the 5-time Grammy-nominated American singer-songwriter duet for the first time together in the song “Otra Noche Sin Ti”. The single is sung in both Spanish and English and was produced by one of the songwriting’s new talents, Kaitlyn.

Along with the song, the official video, directed by Colin Tilley, was also released. Crush play below!