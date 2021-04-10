ARIANA GRANDE AND BOYFRIEND DALTON GOMEZ WOULD START ORGANIZING THE WEDDING

How’s Ariana Grande spending her time lately? According to the usual well-informed, sifting through locations and wedding dresses!

A source close to the 27-year-old told E! News that singer and boyfriend Dalton Gomez would start organizing their wedding and revealed that they would be orienting themselves to something intimate.

“Neither wants a huge, extravagant event, so they’re trying to figure out what the options are for an intimate ceremony,” the insider said.

She then recounted some details about their love, explaining how they want to keep it private: ” Ariana tries not to share too much of their relationship, she is very respectful. But of course [notoriety] is part of the game when you hang out with a celebrity.”

She added that they are “madly in love“ and that Dalton Gomez “treats Ariana like a queen and has a lot of fun together.”

Ariana Grande revealed to fans that she said yes to her boyfriend’s marriage proposal last December.

She and the real estate agent have been together since January 2020 and have made the report public by appearing in the video for “Stuck With U”, released four months later.