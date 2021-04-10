ADDISON RAE QUESTIONED BY KARDASHIAN-JENNER SHOWS YOU WHAT IT’S LIKE TO TRY TO JOIN THE CLAN

If you love the over-the-top and extravagant world of the Kardashian-Jenners and have ever dreamed of being friends with one of them, Addison Rae shows you what happens when you want to join the clan!

Over the past year, TikTok has become Kourtney Kardashian’sBFF – the eldest of the sisters. This friendship aroused a lot of curiosity, both for how their two worlds met and for the age difference: the first is 20 years old and the second 41 years old.

The same clan drricked the antennae in front of their relationship and so Kourtney’s sisters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner– and mother Kris Jenner– invited Addison Rae to lunch to put her under intense interrogation!

The whole thing aired on the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and you can feel the tension in the air, such as when Kim tells Addison, ” I like your [orange] nails, I’m surprised Kourtney doesn’t have the same orange nails now.”

Adding fuel to the fire is Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-husband Scott Disick, who asks her things like, “Have you ever been arrested?”

Luckily at one point, Kendall Jenner balances out in favor of Addison Rae: “Oh my God! Are you questioning this poor girl?”

After the episode aired, Kim Kardashian commented on Twitter: “I love Addison Rae so much! It was so sporty that we let us interrogate her! Wouldn’t you have done it in our place?”

To you the answer!

Meanwhile, we remind you that Addison Rae explained that she became friends with Kourtney Kardashian after meeting her through YouTuber David Dobrik.