KIM KARDASHIAN EXPANDS HER EMPIRE: NEW SKINCARE PRODUCT LINE ARRIVES

Careful, Kylie Jenner.

Kim Kardashian has decided to expand her business empire in skincare. Page Six Style reports that the 40-year-old submitted a series of applications for the SKKN by KIM brand on March 30

According to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office documents obtained by the tabloid, the star’s new adventure will include skincare, haircare, nail products, perfumes, candles, and more.

The big revenues from her brands KKW Beauty (makeup) and Skims (shapewear and loungewear) have just brought Kim to Forbes USA’s billionaire list. The American economic magazine has in fact stated that the 40-year-old star’s assets have now reached nine zeros.

Perhaps Kim was inspired by her younger sister Kylie, who after the great success of Kylie Cosmetics launched the Kylie Skin brand in 2019. And the little sister won’t be her only contestant, even Kris Jenner recently revealed that she’s ready to launch her skincare line.