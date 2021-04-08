JOE JONAS WILL MAKE YOU MELT WITH THIS COMMENT TO SOPHIE TURNER’S LATEST POST

Find someone who comments on your posts like Joe Jonas comments on Sophie Turner’s!

The 25-year-old actress shared a series of selfies on her Instagram account, one of which was taken in front of the mirror. “I’ll take a piña colada” he joked in the caption, later adding in the comments: ” I know my mirror is dirty, okay?”

But her 31-year-old husband the mirror didn’t even see him, he focused on his Sophie leaving a sweet comment!

“Talented, brilliant, incredible, fantastic, breathtaking, spectacular,” wrote Joe Jonas.

Maybe you recognized this series of super compliments: it’s a quote from Lady Gaga! The artist had described Ryan Murphy, creator of American Horror Story, in a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas married in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019, and said yes for the second time in France in a larger ceremony in late June 2019.

They became parents to a little girl last July.

A beautiful love story born thanks to mutual friends – such as Hailee Steinfeld – and Instagram DMs.