JENNIFER ANISTON AND MARK RUFFALO ALSO NOTED THAT PAUL RUDD NEVER SEEMS TO GET OLD

Paul Rudd turned 52 yesterday 6 April and for the occasion, two famous friends wished him well on social media.

Two different BFF but the same message: emphasize how much the actor never seems to age!

The first state is Jennifer Aniston, who shared photos from their 2012 movie Nudes and Happy in her Stories.

“Happy birthday Paul Rudd – he wrote above the pictures – You don’t get old, which is strange, but we celebrate you anyway. I love you!”

The two actors are peers (and Jennifer Aniston’s too often says time doesn’t seem to pass) and have acted together several times – starting with The Object of My Desire in 1998. They also met on the set of Friends, when Paul Rudd played Mike, Phoebe’s recurring love interest.

The second famous friend was Mark Ruffalo: he and the birthday boy play two Marvel characters, namely the Hulk and Ant-Man.

Mark posted a photo from backstage of one of the films on Twitter, with Paul Rudd wearing his superhero costume plus the powerful gauntlet of infinity.

He then joked that it might be thanks to the glove if he can stop time: “Happy birthday, Paul Rudd – he wrote – Did I find the secret behind your eternal youth?“