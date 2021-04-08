ADDISON RAE REVEALED WHO THE THREE ARTISTS SHE’S INSPIRED BY ARE

“Obsessed” is the song with which Addison Rae turned her singing career around, after making herself known thanks to the dance moves on TikTok.

Singing and dancing are the passions she combines to be a complete performer, just like her idols. In fact, he mentioned three artists who always give incredible performances, revealing who his musical models are.

“I’ve been dancing and performing all my life, it’s my safe space. JLo has a fantastic presence on stage. Beyoncé. Britney [Spears]. Being able to catch people with a performance I think is the best part” he said in an interview on Audacy Check-In.

Meanwhile, he has his next single ready in the drawer: ” It will come out sooner than people think and I have already started working on a project. We’re letting things go a little bit on their own. I want it to happen, of course, I don’t want to be in a hurry and I want to feel it’s perfect before I get him out. Perfect for me.”

As for her creative process, Addison Rae added: “I’m a girl of concepts. Concepts come to mind and I take them to the studio every time. I brought ‘Obsessed’ and so many others into the songs that I hope will be part of the project.”

Then waiting to hear his new material, you can listen again here “Obsessed”: