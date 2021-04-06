WHO IS TALIA RYDER, PROTAGONIST OF THE VIDEO “DEJA VU” BY OLIVIA RODRIGO

After the success of the driver’s license, Olivia Rodrigo is back with a new single called “deja vu”.

The 18-year-old singer said that the concept of déjà vu– that feeling that she has experienced a present situation in the past – is something she has always fascinated and decided to use to ” tell the complexity of emotions after the end of a relationship “, as she explained to Apple Music.

In the song, déjà vu then becomes: ” A metaphor for when you break up with someone and then they get with someone else and it seems that they live the same life that you lived.“

The official video directed by Allie Avital has already been released, in which this metaphor comes to life. Olivia Rodrigo takes on the role of an ex-girlfriend who looks at her current girlfriend comparing the similarities. This current girlfriend is played by Talia Ryder.

If you’re curious about the actress who participated in the “déjà vu” video, read on!

Talia Ryder was born on August 16, 2002 (she is a year older than Olivia, who is from 2003) in the US state of New York.

When she was 12, she went with her family to see the Broadway show Matilda the Musical and it was a lightning bolt with acting, while already taking dance classes. She and sister Mimi then decided to try casting to participate in the show and they both got a role.

Talia Ryder made her big-screen debut in the 2020 film Never Institute, directed by Eliza Hittman. With this film, she was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards.

On the personal life side, he took his diploma in 2020.

You’ll soon see her in the film adaptation of West Side Story directed by Steven Spielberg. She is also cast in Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between, based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer E. Smith.