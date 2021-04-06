OLIVIA RODRIGO: THE MEANING OF THE NEW SINGLE “DEJA VU”

Olivia Rodrigo released her new song “deja vu” on Thursday, April 1. The unpublished was written by the 18-year-old artist last autumn and was produced by Dan Nigro, his regular collaborator, and co-author, already alongside Carly Rae Jepsen and Lewis Capaldi.

Speaking about the meaning of the song, Olivia explained:

“The concept of déjà vu has always fascinated me and I thought it was interesting to talk about it in a song where it tells of the complexity of emotions after the end of a relationship. I started writing and recording deja vu last fall and really enjoyed creating the different melodies and sound carpet you hear throughout the song.”

“déjà vu” is accompanied by an official video, shot in Malibu Beach, directed by Allie Avital, with the participation of Talia Ryder.

Check it out below!

After the success of the previous single “drivers license” and the release of “déjà vu”, Olivia Rodrigo will release her first album on May 21.