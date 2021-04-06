KENDALL JENNER’S BOYFRIEND LEFT A HALF-FLIRTY HALF JOKE COMMENT UNDER HIS EASTER PHOTOS

After the official Instagram last February, here’s a new little update on the romance between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker.

The model spent Easter on a golf course with part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and took several photos in the beautifully long, pink, puff-sleeved Rodarte gown she wore. She then posted a slideshow on her Instagram account.

The boyfriend and NBA player couldn’t resist leaving a winking comment, but also joking! “Very beautiful…” (i.e. “beautiful”) she wrote, appearing to refer to the 25-year-old. Then he added: “Golf course“, that is, what you see in the background.

Kendall Jenner’s mother, Kris, has let it be known that several boyfriends or ex-boyfriends have joined the clan to spend Easter playing golf, starting with her partner Corey Gamble. Also in attendance were Tristan Thompson– boyfriend and dad of Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s new boyfriend – and Travis Scott, Stormi’s dad– with Kylie Jenner.

She didn’t mention Devin Booker, so it can be inferred that the model and basketball player spent this party away.

The new couple alert between Kendall Jenner and the basketball player had started in the spring of 2020 and since then the rumors had been repeatedly supported by several sightings together.