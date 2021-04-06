KENDALL JENNER WORE THE SAME PINK DRESS AS SELENA GOMEZ FROM THE VIDEO CLIP “DE UNA VEZ”

The surprised floral dress by Rodarte that Kendall Jenner chose to wear at Easter was as fresh and bright as Spring, but in truth, the dress became famous earlier this year thanks to Selena Gomez.

The supermodel took several photos with the beautifully long, pink dress and puffed sleeves and then posted a slideshow on her Instagram account.

Selena fans quickly realized that Kendall was wearing the same dress that the singer had chosen for the music video for ” De Una Vez “, the first Spanish single from her new album “Revelación” – and of course they immediately pointed it out in the comments.

The video clip posted to YouTube was soon flooded with comments such as: ” Funny fact: you’re here because Kendall wears the same dress as Selena.”

While under Kendall’s post you read comments: “Inspired by queen @selenagomez” and ” This Issel’s dress“.

Hey, though, let’s calm tempers. The dress is gorgeous, it looks like it’s made of the material that dreams are made of, we understand why Kendall also wanted to wear it.