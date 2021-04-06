CHRIS HEMSWORTH HAS A THEORY AS TO WHY HE IS NOT CONSIDERED A “SERIOUS ACTOR”

Chris Hemsworth thinks Hollywood doesn’t consider him a ” serious actor” and has a theory as to why this label was stuck on him.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, the 37-year-old actor explained that he must constantly maintain his physique to play Thor in Marvel movies, but how this is seen only as “vanity“:

“There is an aesthetic that the role requires, “Chris told the tabloid. “Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, whereas if I took on an unhealthy weight or became unhealthy for a role, I would probably be called a serious actor. ”

But he does not deny the role of Thor, on the contrary, he is very proud of it:

“Training over 10 years of activity is a full-time job. That and then a 12-hour shooting day: it’s a real effort,” he added. It’s also incredibly rewarding: you have to look at him as a professional athlete.”

Great news from the world of fine comic, the Daily Mail has published the first shots stolen from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film dedicated to the God of Thunder by Marvel Studios. Filming began in late January in Sydney, Australia.

What do we know about Thor, Love, and Thunder?

Chris Hemsworth will reprise the role of Thor, starring Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, but the protagonist seems to be Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will be the new incarnation of… the mighty Thor.

Christian Bale will be Gorr, the butcher of gods, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, and, as we said, all the Guardians of the Galaxy. There should be room for Matt Damon, too.

The direction is always of that adorable visionary of Taika Waititi, who will also return to voice the warrior Korg.