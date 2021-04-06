BTS: MUSIC VIDEO FOR NEW JAPANESE SINGLE “FILM OUT” IS OUT NOW

BTS has released “Film out”, their new single in Japanese that anticipates their next album in this language. The song is accompanied by an official video in which the band members are seen in a dream house floating in the sky recalling together the beautiful memories. Suddenly, a menacing hourglass appears on stage, counting down to an explosion as the song reaches its climax.

“Film out” is part of “BTS, The Best”, the third Japanese compilation by Bangtan Boys, available from June 16.

Below you can take a look at the tracklist consisting of 23 songs divided into 2 CDs:

CD 1

1. Film

out 2. DNA -Japanese ver.

3. Best Of Me -Japanese ver.

4.Lights

5. Blood, sweat, tears -Japanese ver.

6. Fake Love -Japanese ver.

7. Black Swan -Japanese ver.

8. Airplane pt.2 -Japanese ver.

9. Go Go -Japanese ver.

10. Idol -Japanese ver.

11. Dionysus -Japanese ver.

12. Mic Drop -Japanese ver.

Bonus Track

13. Dynamite CD 2

1. Boy With Luv -Japanese ver.

2. Stay Gold

3. Let

Go 4. Spring Day -Japanese ver.

5. On -Japanese ver.

6. Don’t Leave Me

7. Not Today -Japanese ver.

8. Make It Right -Japanese ver.

9. Your eyes tell

10. Crystal Snow