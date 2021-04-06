BEYONCE SHARED RARE FAMILY PHOTOS WITH BLUE IVY AND TWINS RUMI AND SIR

It’s not often that Beyonce posted pictures of her private life, but this time she made an exception by giving us family portraits.

The star took Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir– with husband Jay-Z – on a trip to Malibu and shared a slideshow from their day at the beach on Instagram.

Among the photos, there is a selfie of Queen B and the firstborn duck face, Rumi looking out to sea, and Sir with the famous mom approaching the waves.

The twins were born in June 2017, so in a couple of months, they will turn 4 years old. Blue Ivy is 9 years old and is already a Grammy winner!