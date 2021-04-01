TOTAL BLACK FOR SPRING 2021: TRENDSETTERS DRESS BLACK WITH BLAZER AND GLOSSY LEATHER

Are you trying to figure out how to get around spring 2021 trends, namely colorful bags, pop shades, and floral dresses with puffed sleeves? If you don’t have a romantic soul, you probably hate all these things.

If you’re part of the edgy club, you’ll be happy to know that this season there’s also a no-frills approach and frivolity to spring fashion. The dear total black is a real trend and is so impertinent in its exit from its winter canons, that we love it.

This classic spring sugar fashion antidote has conquered a lot of trendsetters and the evidence is all on Instagram.

Responding to the appeal: Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, Kendall Jenner, Dixie D’Amelio, and Dua Lipa. In short, not bad as a group of fashion influencers!

As you can see scrolling through the looks it’s all about the blazer, leather, glossy vinyl, and transparent mesh tops. And you can match and mix them the way you like.

Black is modest and arrogant at the same time. Black is easy, but mysterious. Black says I don’t want any hassle. Spring black shouts: keep your flowers and pastel colors because they will never have my strength and glamour.